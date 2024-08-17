Assistant public prosecutor booked in bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Pune has booked Anjala Nalini Kamlakar Nawagire, 54, an assistant public prosecutor at Lakshar Court, in connection with a bribery case. The bureau investigated from July 26 to August 14 and confirmed the allegations. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nawagire is accused of demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 for the release of a vehicle seized in a criminal case.

A case has been filed against the complaint at Hadapsar police station in June in which a car of the complaint has been seized by the police.

To release the car, the complaint applied in court via his advocate. On this application, the court asked the assistant public prosecutor to submit their say.

The complainant alleged that Nawagire allegedly demanded bribe to facilitate the release of the car.

The case was brought to light following a complaint from the car owner, who reported the extortion attempt to the ACB.

The bureau investigated from July 26 to August 14 and confirmed the allegations.

A case has been filed at Wanowrie police station under sections of corruption.