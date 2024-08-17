 Assistant public prosecutor booked in bribery case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assistant public prosecutor booked in bribery case

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 17, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Nawagire is accused of demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 for the release of a vehicle seized in a criminal case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Pune has booked Anjala Nalini Kamlakar Nawagire, 54, an assistant public prosecutor at Lakshar Court, in connection with a bribery case.

The bureau investigated from July 26 to August 14 and confirmed the allegations. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The bureau investigated from July 26 to August 14 and confirmed the allegations. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nawagire is accused of demanding a bribe of 10,000 for the release of a vehicle seized in a criminal case.

A case has been filed against the complaint at Hadapsar police station in June in which a car of the complaint has been seized by the police.

To release the car, the complaint applied in court via his advocate. On this application, the court asked the assistant public prosecutor to submit their say.

The complainant alleged that Nawagire allegedly demanded bribe to facilitate the release of the car.

The case was brought to light following a complaint from the car owner, who reported the extortion attempt to the ACB.

The bureau investigated from July 26 to August 14 and confirmed the allegations.

A case has been filed at Wanowrie police station under sections of corruption.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Assistant public prosecutor booked in bribery case
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On