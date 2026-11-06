BJP to introspect on Pune graduates’ MLC poll defeat: Baijayant Panda

Pune: The BJP will introspect to ascertain the reasons behind its defeat in the recently held Pune division graduates’ constituency MLC elections, said the party’s national vice-president and newly appointed Maharashtra in-charge, Baijayant Panda, on Thursday. New Delhi: BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda during party National President and MP Nitin Nabin's first meeting with the party's newly appointed national office-bearers to discuss poll strategy and grassroots outreach, at party headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI08_22_2026_000036A) (PTI)

“Unlike the Congress, BJP does not blame others for its defeat in any polls. I have just taken charge as the party’s in-charge for the state. We will certainly introspect about our defeat in the Pune MLC polls,” he told reporters during his maiden visit to Pune after assuming charge.

BJP candidate Smita Jadhav lost to NCP (SP)’s Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav in the graduates’ constituency election. The defeat triggered a blame game between the BJP and Shiv Sena, with the former accusing local Sena leaders of allegedly working covertly to ensure Smita Jadhav’s defeat.

Responding to a question on the recent developments within the NCP, Panda said its leaders would be in a better position to comment on the matter.

“But the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is on a strong wicket. It has made a strong turnaround,” he added.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Panda accused the Congress-led opposition of spreading a false narrative among voters.

“I would like to remind the Congress that between 2014 and 2025, they had lost 56 assembly polls that had taken place in different states. In several states Congress has been out of power for over three decades. There was no SIR when Congress tasted defeat in the polls during this period,” he said.

Panda claimed that of the 13 crore names missing or deleted from electoral rolls, 40% belonged to people who had shifted residences, while 22% were of deceased voters.

“Similarly there were 1 crore voters who had multiple entries in the voters roll and verification of 3 crore voters could not be done. The BLOs made several attempts to complete the verification process, but these voters did not come forward since they were illegal migrants,” he claimed.

Panda said the Congress had initially targeted electronic voting machines (EVMs) following its electoral defeats but shifted its focus to the SIR process after failing to make its case against EVMs.

“Congress has been attacking the Election Commission of India to hide their pathetic performances in the elections. The party attacked the defence forces in the past,” he alleged.

The BJP leader also predicted that the Congress would fare poorly in assembly elections due in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab next year.