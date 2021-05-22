Business snippets from around Pune

HealthTech Community’s fireside chat with Dr Parag Sancheti

The Pune HealthTech Community has invited Dr Parag Sancheti, chairman, Sancheti Hospital, for a “fireside chat”, along with serial healthcare entrepreneur Dr Ashwin Naik.

The virtual session will be conducted on May 28 at 5pm. Dr Sancheti will share his views on “Technology needs and requirements of hospitals, post pandemic”. Stimveda Neurosciences is the startup presenting this session. Ruby Hall Clinic, Enable.Initiative, and DisruptHealth and Dasar are community partners.

The Pune Health-Tech Community helps healthcare start-ups to connect, collaborate with other healthcare start-ups to have a bigger and better impact in healthcare.

Reccy Adventures raises ₹3 crore from Rebel Foods

Adventure sports startup Reccy Adventures has raised Rs3 crore in a seed round, from the founders of Rebel Foods – Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee. Reccy has indicated that the funds raised will be used on aggressive headcount expansion, as well as developing product range. Reccy shall offer a slew of products and services, ranging from e-commerce in the activewear, accessories and gear space, to discovery and booking of outdoor and adventure activities, to access to coaching, training, competitions, local sports, recovery and rehabilitation, as well as sport-specific communities. The brand has recently launched the beta version of a discovery and booking platform for adventure and outdoor activities. Next up, is the introductions of a new range of outdoor focused activewear.

Funding and filing support for international patent applications

The Tech-Transfer Hub at Venture Centre has invited applications from startups for support for international patent applications. The call is open till May 25, 2021. A funding support of ₹1.2 lakh towards statutory fees for the filing (with India Search Authority) and discounted drafting and filing services (as per eligible discount category), will be offered to the selected applicants.

This is a competitive funding support and applicants have to be Indian-owned (more than 50 per cent) and a PLC/LLP and DIPP (Startup India Scheme) registered start-up. DIPP registration, a receipt of filing patent at Indian Patent office, certificate of incorporation of startup and presentation about startup is mandatory to be submitted while applying for the programme. Email amruta@venturecenter.co.in

QuEST Global set to expand its operations in Pune

QuEST Global announced that it plans to expand operations in Pune and hire more 2,000 engineers in the next three years. The company currently has an employee strength of 350 engineers working out of its Pune centre with capabilities in software and digital engineering capabilities and plays a crucial role in supporting customers in hi-tech verticals globally.

By increasing its headcount in the city, the company aims at enhancing its focus on new age digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Internet of Things, and Data Analytics. As part of its expansion plan, the company will hire engineers with expertise in technologies like Cloud, JAVA, Android & iOS, Web Technologies, Angular, React, Restful API technologies, and .NET/C++. Last year, the company had also launched a dedicated Centre for Excellence (CoE) for Microsoft Azure in Pune.

Credit Suisse to hire 1000+ IT employees

Credit Suisse plans to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India this year. The hires will comprise of developers and engineers who have capabilities in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence that are anchored in agile and dev-ops delivery methods, to support the bank’s digital aspirations.

India now accounts for nearly 25% of the bank’s global IT staff, the largest footprint of any Credit Suisse location globally. John Burns, Head India IT and senior franchise officer, Pune, said: “This year’s hiring plan highlights our continued commitment to India, particularly to Maharashtra, and supports Credit Suisse’s vision to establish our operations here as a global technological hub.”