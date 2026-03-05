Pune: Cooperative housing societies, citizen forums and residents across the city have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to make consultation with local stakeholders compulsory before allocating or changing the use of designated amenity spaces. Citizen forums move PMC, seek mandatory stakeholder consultation for amenity spaces

In a detailed representation submitted to PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram last week, the groups stated that amenity plots reserved in development plans are meant for the welfare of the immediate community, including children, senior citizens and families residing in adjoining societies. However, they alleged that decisions regarding such plots are often made without prior discussion with affected housing societies and resident forums.

The petition has been moved by the Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation (MURWDF) along with other citizen forums. The groups have sought clear and binding guidelines to ensure that no proposal is approved or forwarded by the corporator-led Amenity Space Allocation Committee (ASSC) without formal consultation with local stakeholders.

According to the representation, a structured consultation process with all adjoining and affected cooperative housing societies should be mandatory before finalising any allocation, lease, or change in land use. The groups have also demanded recognition of the ‘first right’ of local societies and registered citizen forums to propose and utilise nearby amenity plots for community-oriented purposes.

They have further called for a compulsory written No Objection Certificate (NOC) from concerned societies prior to any decision. Emphasising transparency and accountability, the forums have insisted that no unilateral decisions be taken without public notice and the recorded consent of a majority of stakeholders. In addition, they have proposed the introduction of a transparent public hearing mechanism to prevent misuse of amenity plots.

The issue gained urgency following an alleged intimidation incident reported by residents of the Ganga Kingston Housing Society in Mohammadwadi on February 19, 2026. Residents have protected the nearly one-acre amenity plot, which is covered with trees, for several years to prevent encroachment and preserve it as open community-use land.

According to the residents, four unidentified men arrived at the site, shouted outside the society gate, and questioned the residents about their “guarding” of the land. One of the men allegedly claimed to be a corporator and instructed security personnel to summon the society’s office-bearers in what residents described as an intimidating manner.

The residents claimed they planted over 200 trees on the plot to safeguard it from possible encroachment. They alleged that the space had previously been targeted by “land mafia” seeking to repurpose it, which heightened anxiety.

Expressing the sentiments of the residents, Ganga Kingston society secretary Daljeet Goraya said, “We have protected this nearly one-acre amenity plot for years by planting over 200 trees to safeguard it from encroachment. Instead of serving the public, powerful interests seem to be eyeing this space for their own benefit. We urge the PMC to officially designate this land as a public urban park and ensure no intimidation or misuse goes unchecked.” He added that the alleged intimidation of the society chairman by a group claiming political affiliation would be pursued at the highest levels of the police and judiciary.

MURWDF director Sunil Aiyer said unchecked construction in Undri over the past two decades has come at the cost of public spaces. “As an aggrieved citizen of Undri for over 20 years, I have seen construction continue unabated. Spaces earmarked for the elderly and children as amenity areas have been cleverly diverted for commercial use within technical definitions. A growing population has no green spaces for recreation or relaxation, while vested interests continue to grab such spaces for personal gain,” he said.

Prominent civil rights activist Sunil Koloti echoed similar concerns. “The few spaces designated for amenities must be used for creating urban parks. Planners, lawmakers and administrators should work for the benefit of the people rather than for their own pockets. The gulf between the haves and have-nots keeps widening due to the narrow and selfish attitude of the establishment,” he told Hindustan Times.

Describing amenity plots as public assets intended to serve neighbourhood communities, the citizen forums warned that the absence of proper consultation could lead to avoidable disputes and public dissatisfaction. They urged the PMC to safeguard citizens’ rights and uphold transparency in urban planning decisions.

Reacting to the developments, PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “It is PMC’s initiative to provide amenity spaces for gardens, parks and sports facilities, including projects for the greater public good. “We will look into the citizens’ grievances and take action regarding the reservation of amenity spaces according to their wishes,” he said.