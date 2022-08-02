Home / Cities / Pune News / Class 11 admissions: Pune students caught in competition grind

By Dheeraj Bengrut

Competition for the Class 11 admissions has certainly started to heat up with 7,000 students scoring 90-95%, thus upping the ante. The education department is all set to release the first merit list on August 3.

As per the information given by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary) Pune, once the first merit list is declared, the cut-off for all prominent colleges for arts, commerce and science will be announced. While at least 7,000 students have scored above 90%, many students who have registered for the centralised admission process are in the 75-90% bracket, hence there will be tough competition to get admission in prominent colleges.

“A total of 100,951 students have registered for available 112,030 seats in 317 colleges in Pune division. On August 3 junior college allocation list will be displayed for the round 1 admissions and students can begin the process. On August 6, the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website and further admission rounds will be continued,” said Mahesh Palkar, state director of education (secondary and higher secondary).

