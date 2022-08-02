Class 11 admissions: Pune students caught in competition grind
Competition for the Class 11 admissions has certainly started to heat up with 7,000 students scoring 90-95%, thus upping the ante. The education department is all set to release the first merit list on August 3.
As per the information given by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary) Pune, once the first merit list is declared, the cut-off for all prominent colleges for arts, commerce and science will be announced. While at least 7,000 students have scored above 90%, many students who have registered for the centralised admission process are in the 75-90% bracket, hence there will be tough competition to get admission in prominent colleges.
“A total of 100,951 students have registered for available 112,030 seats in 317 colleges in Pune division. On August 3 junior college allocation list will be displayed for the round 1 admissions and students can begin the process. On August 6, the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website and further admission rounds will be continued,” said Mahesh Palkar, state director of education (secondary and higher secondary).
BMC finds 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's public health department has found 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms during a recent drive. The drive was held keeping in mind the fire incident at Bhandara district general hospital in Nagpur, which broke out in January, killing ten infants. Besides, 11 people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Sunrise Hospital of Dreams Mall on LBS Marg in Bhandup (west) last year.
Man from Kerala held over the murder of BJYM leader
Days after Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death in Bellare area of Dakshina Kannada, a person has been detained from Kerala in connection with the murder, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The Dakshina Kannada police investigating the case are yet to release an official statement in the case, however, an official speaking on the condition of anonymity identified the detained person as Abid.
Four arrested for kidnapping and extorting women over nude videos
Four members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from eight women in the city, Bengaluru police said on Monday. The gang allegedly targeted divorced women and widows, said the police. The accused were identified as a resident of Chikkagollarahatti, Ravi, his Srinivas and Shivakumar from Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district, wife Mangala. Srinivas and Shivakumar are brothers and worked in a gas agency, said police.
In-laws beat woman for not giving birth to son, case registered
The Chinchwad police has registered an FIR against the in-laws of a 28-year-old woman for allegedly harassing and molesting the woman for not giving birth to a boy, said officials on Monday. As per the complaint filed by the woman, her in-laws including her brother-in-law regularly abused and threatened her for not giving birth to baby boy. She stated her mother-in-law misbehaved with her and demanded that she give birth to a boy.
Irked over ‘civic apathy’, Anjanapura residents get creative with protest
In Anjanapura, just off Kanakpura Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a group of office bearers in one of the 80 Residential Welfare Association are mooting new ideas for the next creative protest--a tool used by residents to get the attention of the authorities to provide motorable roads in a city. This group has come up with at least three ideas to grab the attention of the civic body.
