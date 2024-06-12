Commuters risk life on Kondhwa Road

Several heavy vehicles can be seen on the Kondhwa Road, near Aai Mata Mandir, making it a risky ride for commuters amid heavy traffic on the route. Despite several complaints to the traffic police department, they have failed to take any action, claim residents. Despite several complaints to the traffic police department, they have failed to take any action, claim residents. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

“The road is not only risky for motorists, but also pedestrians as these heavy vehicles flout speed limits and during monsoon it becomes even more riskier,” said Atul Jain, member of Kondhwa Development Forum.

Another local Kshitij Deshpande said, “We have complained to the traffic police, but no action is taken.”

“Heavy vehicles should not be allowed on the road during peak timings,” said Prachi Jadhav, another local.

A 59-year-old woman died, and her daughter-in-law was severely injured after a dumper transporting sand hit their motorcycle from behind near Gangadham Chowk in Market Yard at around 12.50 pm on Wednesday.

“We will increase checking and action against heavy vehicles across the city,” said Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).