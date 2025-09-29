Double-decker bus trial draws no passengers over ₹100 fare

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) launched trial runs of its new double-decker buses last week, but the initiative faced an unexpected setback: not a single passenger boarded during Friday’s public trial, with many put off by the ₹100 ticket fare. The buses ran empty, raising questions about PMPML’s fare policy and public engagement strategy. (HT)

The first trial for passengers covered a 4-kilometre stretch through central Pune. Despite initial excitement, commuters found the fare too steep for such a short ride and chose not to participate. The buses ran empty, raising questions about PMPML’s fare policy and public engagement strategy.

Kedar Mane, a daily commuter, said, “ ₹100 for a short trial ride is unreasonable. If PMPML really wanted feedback, they should have made it free or at least affordable. It feels like the buses are just running for show.”

Officials said the trial runs, which are continuing for 10 days across various city routes, are being used to assess operational challenges, especially road conditions. The double-decker buses reportedly struggled in narrow and congested areas.

PMPML had hoped the novelty of the service would attract interest and feedback from the public. However, the high ticket cost seems to have discouraged even curious commuters. Transport activists echoed public concerns, pointing out that PMPML is already working to increase ridership and should have used the trials to build goodwill.

An activist from the city, on condition of anonymity, said, “Charging ₹100 sends the wrong message. Free or nominal fares would have helped PMPML connect with commuters and gather valuable insights.”

PMPML traffic manager Satish Ghavane said, “The service is still in the trial phase, with routes being tested between Swargate and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The final route network will be decided after evaluating the trial results.”

While the double-decker buses represent a modern upgrade to Pune’s fleet, the lack of ridership highlights the need for more commuter-friendly pricing.