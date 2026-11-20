Several eateries ordered to stop operations in Camp and Manikbaug found functioning during HT visits; inspections across Pune reveal widespread food safety violations

Pune:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned of filing police cases against roadside vendors who continue to operate despite being served ‘stop business’ notices for violating food safety norms. The warning comes after several establishments in the Camp and Manikbaug areas ordered to shut down were found conducting business during a visit by Hindustan Times Thursday evening; exposing the gap between regulatory action and actual enforcement on the ground.

Shrikant Karkale, joint commissioner (food), FDA, Pune division, said, “I will direct my team to revisit these locations and if these establishments are found operating despite the ‘stop business’ notices, we will file FIRs against them.”

Karkale said that food business operators must obtain a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license or registration, and comply with the prescribed requirements before resuming operations. He added that the registration process is simple and can be completed online.

“The registration charges are nominal and it takes around a week to get the registration,” he said.

Following a Hindustan Times report dated November 16, the FDA had issued ‘stop business’ notices to several roadside vendors in Camp and other areas of Pune for operating without the mandatory FSSAI license/registration.

The violations came to light during an inspection carried out under the FDA’s ‘Safe food, safe Maharashtra’ campaign. Between October 16 and November 18, officials inspected 41 food establishments along M G road at Camp, Manikbaug and J M road.

The department issued ‘stop business’ notices to 19 establishments for operating without valid licenses/registrations; suspended the licences of six others over hygiene violations; and served two more establishments improvement notices. It also proposed penalties of ₹30,000 each, totalling ₹2.4 lakh, against eight unregistered vendors on J M road.

However, a visit by a Hindustan Times team Thursday evening found that the vendors who had been directed to shut down had resumed or continued their operations.

In one of the inspections, FDA officials had visited 15 establishments in the Khau Galli area, M G road, Camp, on October 16. Five roadside food vendors were found operating without valid FSSAI licenses or registrations. Consequently, ‘stop business’ notices were issued to Classic Club Sandwich, Shree Krishna Chole Bhature, A-1 Sandwich, Let’s Barbecue and Shree Krishna Chowpatty - all located on Taboot street.

However, all five establishments were found functioning during the Hindustan Times’ visit, despite the notices directing them to stop business.

A similar situation was found at Manikbaug Khau Galli on Sinhagad road. On November 17, FDA officials inspected nine establishments and issued ‘stop business’ notices to six of them. These included Neelanga Rice Centre, Puneri Anda Bhurji Centre, Vrindavan Dal Khichdi, Amrut Wadewale, Om Sai Ram Tea Centre Corner, and Natural Fresh Juice Centre. However, all six were found operational during the Hindustan Times’ visit.

Continued operation of these establishments despite being served ‘stop business’ notices raises questions about the effectiveness of the FDA’s enforcement mechanism. While ‘stop business’ notices are intended to prevent these operators from continuing to serve customers until they meet the mandatory requirements, the vendors’ defiance suggests that the orders have not translated into immediate compliance.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006; and the regulations framed under it; food businesses are required to hold the appropriate license or registration to operate. As per the FDA’s November 16 statement, establishments served closure directions have been ordered to stop operations under the relevant provisions of the Act and the 2011 regulations.

Amit Sathe, a citizen from Navi Peth, said, “The department’s proposed follow-up inspection and threat of FIRs will now determine whether the closure orders are enforced or remain limited to notices on paper.”

Nitin Godbole, resident of Navi Peth, in a post on X, said, “We expect action against all food stalls across Pune. The drive should begin with the 100 metre stretch from Sanjeevan hospital towards Pune Central, where several eateries, including those at Khau Galli and the egg bhurji stalls, operate. Other areas that need attention include Navi Peth, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, and the stretch from Kaka Halwai towards the Navi Peth petrol pump, opposite Hotel Saffron.”