Heat, weak arrivals push Pune vegetable prices up by 20%

With rising temperatures and inadequate rainfall impacting the production and supply of vegetables, retail prices of several vegetables have increased by 15 to 20% over the past week. Okra prices have increased slightly from ₹100 to ₹120 per kg last week to ₹110 to ₹120 per kg on October 12. Similarly, onions are now selling at ₹60 to ₹70 per kg. (HT)

Cluster beans have become costlier; rising from ₹100 to ₹120 per kg last week to ₹120 to ₹130 per kg on October 12. Okra prices have increased slightly from ₹100 to ₹120 per kg last week to ₹110 to ₹120 per kg on October 12. Similarly, onions are now selling at ₹60 to ₹70 per kg; potatoes at ₹35 to ₹40; tomatoes at ₹30 to ₹40; brinjal at ₹80 to ₹100; drumsticks at ₹130 to ₹140; peas at ₹100 to ₹120; cabbage at ₹60 to ₹70; and green chillies at ₹140 to ₹160. Traders said that the production and supply of leafy vegetables have also declined due to the heat.

Potato prices have witnessed a particularly sharp increase due to seasonal demand during Navratri. Retail prices have risen to ₹35 to ₹40 per kg, nearly double the ₹20 per kg recorded around a fortnight ago. Wholesale potato prices have also increased by approximately 10% over the past week; traders said. Potatoes are widely used to prepare foods that are consumed during Navratri fasting. Traders said that the combination of seasonal demand and market conditions has pushed prices upwards.

On Sunday, around 90 truckloads of vegetables have arrived at the Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee’s (APMC’s) Market Yard at Gultekdi. Green chillies have arrived from Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh; cluster beans from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka; carrots from Indore; and drumsticks from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Locally grown tomatoes, okra, cluster beans, cucumber, cauliflower, cabbage and capsicum have also arrived at the market.

While many vegetables have become more expensive, the prices of some vegetables have declined or remained largely stable. Prices of chawli pods have dropped from ₹80 to ₹100 to ₹70 to ₹80 per kg; prices of bitter gourd have declined from ₹80 to ₹100 to ₹60 to ₹80; prices of cucumber have fallen from ₹60 to ₹80 to ₹50 to ₹60. Whereas ridge gourd prices have remained stable at ₹80 to ₹100 per kg.

Yuvraj Kanchi, a trader at Market Yard, said, “The heat has affected the supply of several vegetables, and arrivals in the wholesale market have declined. As a result, prices of vegetables such as okra, green chillies, capsicum, cucumber, drumsticks and peas have increased by around 15 to 20% as compared to last week. Potato prices have also risen due to increased demand during Navratri.”

Jyoti Chandekar, a resident of Sahakarnagar, said, “Vegetables that we regularly buy have become more expensive over the past few days. Even a small increase in the prices of several items affects our monthly household budget. With potatoes also becoming costlier during Navratri, we have to plan our purchases more carefully.”

Shailesh Kshirsagar said, “We have noticed a difference in vegetable prices as compared to last week. We are buying smaller quantities of some vegetables and choosing alternatives wherever possible to manage our daily expenses.”