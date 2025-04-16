Metro Line-3 project likely to be delayed 

Construction firm seeks extension The Pune Metro Line-3, the deadline for which was March 2025, is a 23 mm elevated Metro rail project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. (HT)

A consortium consisting of Tata Group’s TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (TUTPL) and Siemens Project Ventures requested Pune Metropolitan Region Development Company Limited (PMRDA) to extend the deadline for the completion of the Pune Metro line-3 (Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi) project to March 2026.

In February 2025, the project deadline was extended to September 2025. Now, another extension is likely to add to the woes of citizens commuting near the route.

Commenting on the development, Dr Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner, said, “Tata-Siemens has submitted a proposal and requested to extend the deadline up to March 2026. The decision regarding the same will be taken in the executive meeting. Before that, we will review the work and make a decision accordingly.”

Last year, delays due to land acquisition, permits, and tenders led to warnings of fines for further delays. This pushed the contractor to speed up the work. The remaining tasks, including escalators and infrastructure at Baner, Sakalnagar, Civil Court, and 11 other stations, are nearing completion. The project construction work started in November 2021, and the first metro pillar was constructed in April 2022.