Murlidhar Mohol snaps back at Supriya Sule over MoS comment

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday took a dig at newly sworn-in Minister of State (Mos) Murlidhar Mohol saying his post should be used for the betterment of society and not contractors. After almost 40 years, the Lok Sabha MP from Pune got a chance to become a minister. I can understand that Sule who is born with a silver spoon won’t understand how a common man like me can become a minister, said Mohol. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Sule, who was in the city on Monday, said, “We are happy that he (Mohol) got the minister’s post, but we hope that the position will be used for the betterment of society and not the contractors.”

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Mohol snapped back at her and said, “...After almost 40 years, the Lok Sabha MP from Pune got a chance to become a minister. I can understand that Sule who is born with a silver spoon won’t understand how a common man like me can become a minister.”

Mohol is the third person from the city to join the Union cabinet, after Suresh Kalmadi of Congress and Prakash Javadekar of BJP. He is also the second Lok Sabha MP from Pune to become a union minister in nearly 30 years, following Kalmadi, since Javadekar was a Rajya Sabha member.