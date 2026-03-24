Passport office to shift from Mundhwa to Baner-Pashan from March 30

In a move aimed at easing space constraints and improving service delivery, the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Mundhwa will be relocated to Baner-Pashan Link Road from March 30, 2026. The new facility will operate from the Mont Claire building in Pashan, closer to the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Pune. Passport Seva Kendra in Mundhwa (in pic) will be relocated to Baner-Pashan Link Road from March 30. (FILE PHOTO)

The existing centre on Ghorpadi–Mundhwa Road has been handling heavy footfall from densely populated and rapidly growing areas such as Hadapsar, Kharadi, Vimannagar, Koregaon Park and Kalyaninagar. Officials said the surge in applications, driven by students, IT professionals and business travellers, has resulted in space constraints and longer waiting times.

“The new premises are expected to offer better infrastructure, improved applicant flow management and faster processing,” an RPO official said.

According to an official notice, applicants with appointments on or after March 30 at the Mundhwa PSK must report to the new Baner-Pashan facility at their scheduled date and time. Authorities have advised applicants to check the updated address on the Passport Seva portal before visiting.

The relocation is part of efforts to streamline operations by situating the PSK closer to the RPO, which oversees passport services for Pune and nearby districts. Officials expect the move to improve coordination and efficiency.

Separately, the RPO recently conducted a training programme for police personnel at the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate to strengthen passport verification processes, focusing on improving accuracy and reducing delays.

However, the decision has drawn mixed reactions, especially from residents in eastern Pune. Many said the shift to the western corridor could pose logistical challenges for applicants from areas such as Hadapsar, Kharadi, Yerawada, NIBM, Kondhwa, Mundhwa, Wagholi and Mohammadwadi.

Citizen activist Sunil Koloti said the move could significantly increase travel time.

“For residents in eastern Pune, reaching Baner-Pashan could take 60 to 90 minutes one way, especially during peak hours,” he said.

He added that a more balanced approach would have been preferable. “A centrally located facility, or multiple sub-centres across the east, west, north and south zones, would ensure more equitable access.”

Echoing similar concerns, Suraj Mavlingkar, a resident of Vishrantwadi, said Pune’s expanding urban footprint and rising demand for passport services highlight the need for a decentralised and citizen-friendly approach to public service delivery.