PCMC makes structural audit mandatory for 30-year-old buildings

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has mandated that buildings older than 30 years must undergo a structural audit to ensure that they are safe for habitation. The property tax department has approximately 630,000 properties currently registered. This includes both residential and commercial properties and around 10% to 15% of these properties are aged over 30 years. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The owner of both residential and commercial buildings must obtain a structural audit certificate from a PCMC-licensed structural engineer and the expenses for the audit have to be paid by the citizens, said officials.

The property tax department has approximately 630,000 properties currently registered. This includes both residential and commercial properties and around 10% to 15% of these properties are aged over 30 years.

According to the civic officials, as per the state government notification and Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 265 (A), inspecting and repairing old buildings to ascertain their habitability through a PCMC-licensed structural engineer is necessary.

Makarand Nikam, PCMC, city engineer, said, “All owners, heirs, and occupants of buildings that are 30 years or older within PCMC limits must obtain a structural stability certificate from a licensed structural engineer. This certification, which must be renewed every ten years, is mandatory. This applies to all residential and commercial structures.”

Nikam, further, informed that the civic body has identified around 150 dilapidated buildings, and the owners are asked to conduct repair, evacuate and demolish the structure as per the condition of the building.

“The owners who fail to conduct the structural audit PCMC will not give them permission for redevelopment. Also, fines will be collected from the owner when they approach us for redevelopment,” he said.

The structural engineers must hold a PCMC license to conduct the audit. The engineers should apply with the required documents to PCMC. Upon verification of the documents, a fee of ₹1,000 will be charged, after which a three-year license will be issued.

Engineers must comply with the rules and conditions set by PCMC to obtain the license. Their qualifications will be verified, and a certificate will be issued based on qualitative assessment.