PMPML to build new bus depots, upgrade existing facilities

PUNE: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is planning to build five new bus depots in Pune and expand five existing facilities to accommodate nearly 2,500 new buses expected to join its fleet in the coming months. The initiative aims to strengthen the city’s public transport infrastructure by providing adequate parking space, charging facilities for electric buses, and maintenance infrastructure. PMPML plans to build five new bus depots in Pune and expand five existing facilities to accommodate nearly 2,500 new buses expected to join its fleet in the coming months. (HT FILE)

The proposed new depots will come up at Sutarwadi, behind Eklavya College in Kothrud, Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi, and Bibwewadi. Whereas the five existing depots at Balewadi, Shewalewadi, Market Yard, Kothrud and Kumbare Park will undergo capacity enhancement. Kumbare Park is currently being used for parking and charging facilities. Under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, the depots will be equipped with necessary cabling and electrical infrastructure to support electric bus charging. The PMPML has set a target to complete cabling and concreting work at all five locations before December, so that adequate charging and parking facilities are ready before the new buses arrive.

As part of the infrastructure development plan, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Mahesh Awhad last week held a meeting with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Naval Kishor Ram to discuss the development of depots and transfer of land reserved for the PMPML. During the meeting, the municipal commissioner agreed to handover the land reserved for the transport undertaking, and expressed support for the development and expansion of its depots.

Awhad said, “We are planning parking and charging stations for the new electric and CNG buses that will be inducted into the PMPML fleet. For this, existing depots will be expanded and developed, while new depots will also be constructed. The increase in the number of buses will greatly help strengthen the public transport system.”

The development of new and existing depots is expected to address some of the key infrastructure challenges associated with the expansion of PMPML’s fleet. Electric buses require dedicated charging stations and suitable electrical infrastructure, while both electric and CNG buses need sufficient space for overnight parking. The new facilities in Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi, Bibwewadi, Sutarwadi and Kothrud are also expected to help the PMPML increase the frequency of services in these areas as its fleet expands.

According to the PMPML’s current operational figures, the undertaking has a fleet of 2,072 buses, around 1,760 of which are available for passenger services. It operates across a service area of 7,256 square kilometres, covering 385 routes, and employing around 8,500 staff. The transport undertaking caters to around 12 lakh passengers daily, and generates approximately ₹1.5 crore in daily passenger revenue. The planned addition of new buses, supported by improved depot infrastructure, is expected to strengthen its ability to meet the growing demand for public transport in Pune and its surrounding areas.

A daily commuter, Sagar Chintal, said, “Passengers often have to wait for buses during peak hours, and connectivity in developing localities remains a concern. If the new depots help increase the number of buses and improve service frequency, it will make daily commuting easier and reduce dependence on private vehicles.”