Police rescue kidnapped shepherd from Beed

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch unit has rescued a 44-year-old shepherd kidnapped after he failed to repay loan borrowed from an individual. According to the police, Tukaram Sadhu Shimple from Ambejogaie in Beed district who deals in sale and purchase of cattle was abducted by four persons in a car. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Dhyaneshwar Yadav Rupnar, Raghunath Narute, Sandeep Nakate, Hansraj Salunkhe and Nitin Jadhav.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The incident was reported near Dhaneshwar Temple in Chinchwadgaon early morning of February 28. The accused have been identified as Dhyaneshwar Yadav Rupnar (22), Raghunath Narute, Sandeep Nakate, Hansraj Salunkhe and Nitin Jadhav.

According to the police, Tukaram Sadhu Shimple from Ambejogaie in Beed district who deals in sale and purchase of cattle was abducted by four persons in a car.

Analysis of CCTV camera footages revealed that the four-wheeler was headed towards Beed and the victim was kept at a house located in hilly area.

Sandeep Doiphode, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “We arrested Dhyaneshwar and later others. Tukaram worked as an intermediator in selling cattle of Narute. However, after the completion of a deal, Narute had not received ₹14.50 lakh. When Narute came to known that Tukaram was not in a mood to return the money, he hatched a plan along with others to kidnap him. Accordingly, they hired a car and kidnapped Tukaram, and we rescued him.”

Chinchwad Police Station has filed a case under Sections 365, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.