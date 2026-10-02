Pune tops Maha’s influenza cases as state sees sharp spike

While Maharashtra has recorded a sharp spike in swine flu cases with 2,320 cases and eight deaths reported between January 1 and September 21 this year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) accounts for the highest number of influenza cases at 709; as per state health department data. Comparatively, the state reported 942 swine flu cases in 2025; 2,351 cases in 2024; and 1,231 cases in 2022. Of the 2,320 swine flu cases recorded across the state this year, 390 patients are currently hospitalised, while 1,922 are under home isolation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, Pune accounts for the highest number of influenza cases among districts and municipal corporations in the state. The PMC has recorded 709 cases, followed by Mumbai with 626, Nashik with 275, and Nagpur with 226. Besides, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 113 cases. Pune rural, however, has reported no swine flu cases or deaths during this period, as per the data.

Furthermore, of the 2,320 swine flu cases recorded across the state this year, 390 patients are currently hospitalised, while 1,922 are under home isolation. No patient is currently on a ventilator. Of the eight deaths recorded across the state, Nagpur has recorded the highest number of deaths at four, followed by Nashik at three, and Navi Mumbai at one; officials said.

The rise in swine flu cases has been reported despite fewer patients being tested this year compared to the previous two years. Maharashtra tested 3,009,459 people in 2025 and 2,415,082 in 2024; compared to as many as 1,135,328 tested till September 29 this year. Despite the rise in swine flu cases, fatalities have remained low with only eight deaths reported which is the same as in 2025. The fatalities are substantially lower than the 72 deaths reported in 2024 and 295 in 2022.

Dr Danish H Memon, senior consultant and head of the department of medicine at Noble Hospitals and Research Centre, said that influenza cases are currently forming a significant share of outpatient consultations.

“All the patients have a dramatic response to antivirals like oral oseltamivir, which can be given empirically with clinical findings strongly suggestive of influenza. Along with it, patients need adequate hydration and a healthy diet. Almost all patients recover on an outpatient department (OPD) basis barring a few who are older individuals with chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiac ailments, etc., who may progress to pneumonia and require hospitalisation. An early start of antivirals and not antibiotics on strong clinical suspicion can prevent complications like ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome or cytokine storm) and also prevent hospitalisation,” said Dr Memon. He said common symptoms include high-grade fever, severe body ache, dry cough, runny nose and sore throat.

Dr Mahavir Modi of Ruby Hall Clinic said that the hospital has seen around 100 influenza patients in the past month. “Over the one-month period, we have seen around 100 patients with influenza at Ruby Hall Clinic. In most cases, the presentation has been similar to a basic flu-like illness, with cough being one of the most common symptoms, along with fever, sore throat, body ache, headache, fatigue and chills. The majority of patients have responded well to appropriate treatment and supportive care. Among these, five patients unfortunately died, but the deaths were not directly due to influenza,” he said.

Dr Modi further said that these patients developed serious post-influenza secondary infections like bacterial pneumonia and fungal pneumonia, which contributed to the deterioration in their condition. “This is why we advise patients not to ignore symptoms that persist or worsen after the initial flu-like illness. In particular, persistent fever, increasing cough or breathlessness should prompt a medical evaluation,” he said.

The Maharashtra government has been providing free, voluntary influenza vaccination to high-risk groups since 2024. The vaccine is currently being given to pregnant women in their second and third trimesters, high-risk people with diabetes and hypertension, and healthcare workers. The state is also conducting regular reviews of H1N1 deaths at district, municipal corporation and divisional levels. Health authorities said that the public health system is equipped to manage cases, with adequate stocks of Oseltamivir and other medical supplies. Treatment facilities are available at all sub-district and district hospitals.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services, said, “The state is focusing on regular surveillance of flu-like cases, early treatment and adequate availability of medicines and isolation facilities. Preventive vaccination is also being provided to high-risk groups, including pregnant women, people with diabetes and hypertension, and healthcare workers. Coordination with private hospitals and pharmacies is being maintained to ensure timely treatment and availability of Oseltamivir,” he said.