Pune ZP starts screening for disability certificates

In a joint effort to bring more disabled people under government schemes, at least 478 of the 828 disabled individuals examined at two disability verification camps have become eligible for disability certificates.

The Pune Zilla Parishad’s (ZP) social welfare officer, health officer, district surgeon Aundh and District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) took the initiative for the drive.

Following a tehsil-by-tehsil survey by the health department, at least 4,000 people were initially screened for disability certificates, with 828 of them being called for examination.

According to officials, the social welfare department has begun to issue disability certificates to those who are 40 per cent disabled or more at 12 disability verification camps across Pune.

According to officials, the examination checks for disabilities such as osteopathy, vision impairment, and mental retardation. Patients’ disability percentages will be assessed, and anyone with more than 40 per cent disability will be given a certificate that is valid for life. According to an official, recipients also receive a Unique Disability ID (UDID), which entitles them to benefits and concessions under government schemes, including advanced equipment based on their needs.

“Depending on the nature of the disabilities that are identified, we will see what kind of assistive devices they may require,” said Pravin Korgantiwar, district social welfare officer, Pune ZP.

“For example, if someone is blind, we will recommend that they get a stick. However, if they already have a device, we will evaluate it and provide an advanced version of it. If the equipment for a specific disability is unavailable, a committee will be formed to determine under what scheme they may receive funds to obtain an advanced version of their device. These could be gram panchayat, ZP or DDRC schemes. We will transfer the funds to the appropriate person’s bank account. If none of the institutions have the funds, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will distribute them,” he added.

Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Taluka Health Officers (THOs) will be in charge of mobilising disabled people to ensure that they attend health screening camps. If one person is unable to arrive at a camp on a specific day, the BDO and THO will make vehicle arrangements to ensure he or she arrives at a camp on the next allotted day. The camps are located near sub-district and district hospitals that can issue disability certificates.

Blindness, low vision, Leprosy-cured people, hearing impairment, locomotor disability, Dwarfism, intellectual disability, mental illness, autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, chronic neurological conditions, specific learning disabilities, multiple sclerosis, speech and language disability, thalassemia, haemophilia, Sickle-Cell disease are all recognised disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016.