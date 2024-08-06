Pune’s Sinhagad Fort likely to reopen for tourists on Aug 7

Closed for tourists after a landslide incident on July 31, the popular Sinhagad Fort will be re-opened from August 7. The onset of the monsoon has resulted in a large influx of tourists to Sinhagad fort and other surrounding tourist destinations. (HT FILE)

“The work to clear debris from the road is likely to be completed by Tuesday evening and public will be allowed to visit the historic place from Wednesday (August 7) with certain restrictions,” said Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forests. A landslide on July 30 morning had blocked the route to the fort.