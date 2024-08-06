Pune’s Sinhagad Fort likely to reopen for tourists on Aug 7

Sinhagad Fort, closed after a landslide on July 31, will re-open on August 7 with restrictions, as debris clearing work is expected to be finished by Tuesday.
“The work to clear debris from the road is likely to be completed by Tuesday evening and public will be allowed to visit the historic place from Wednesday (August 7) with certain restrictions,” said Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forests. A landslide on July 30 morning had blocked the route to the fort.
