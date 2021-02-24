Rasne to present PMC budget on March 1st
Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne will present the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s annual budget for the year 2021-22 on March 1.
Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first time corporation budget that will be announced online, in view of the fact the state government is not allowing to the general body meeting to be held in the presence of elected members.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has presented the draft budget of Rs7,650 crore to the standing committee.
After the budget, the standing committee conducted several meetings with each department and prepared the final budget.
Considering this is an election year, it is expected that the ruling party will try to announce various schemes in the budget, as well allocate a maximum part of the budget to works which are almost complete.
The ruling party, the BJP, will then be able to inaugurate various projects before the announcement of municipal elections, which are either slated for December 2021 or January 2022.
