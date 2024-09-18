Sixth special round for Class 11 admissions begins

PUNE: Wednesday saw the announcement of the beginning of the 6th and last special round for Class 11 admissions for the academic year 2024-25. Accordingly, students can begin recording their preference of colleges from Wednesday and are required to complete this process by September 21 after which the merit list for the 6th round will be declared on September 24. As this is the last special round, it is compulsory for students to take admission. Education department on Wednesday announced the beginning of the 6th and last special round for Class 11 admissions for academic year 2024-25. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Till now, three regular rounds and five special rounds have taken place for Class 11 admissions in which 269,971 students have confirmed their admission even as over 29,000 students are still waiting for admission. Ninety per cent of the total students registered for Class 11 admissions have confirmed their admission whereas more than 1 lakh seats still remain vacant. Students who have got ATKT concession can also apply for this special round.

As per the information shared by the education department, the daily merit round (DMR) will begin after the 6th special round the schedule for which will be made available on the website. Earlier, the first priority round was being organised. It had come to light that there were too many malpractices during Class 11 admissions due to which the first priority round was closed last year. However now, the DMR will be held on the same lines after the 6th special round. Accordingly, the merit list will be announced daily.

Going by statistics, 1,727 colleges are available for admission in Amravati, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune divisions of the state. While 627,670 seats are available for admission in all these colleges, only 493,904 students have registered for them implying that 133,766 students have not even registered. As many as 220,692 seats lie vacant for Class 11 admissions in the state as of now.