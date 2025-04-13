Menu Explore
Speed up work at religious places: Dudi

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 13, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Collector Jitendra Dudi urged tourism officials in Pune to expedite work at religious sites ahead of the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik, anticipating heavy visitor influx.

District collector Jitendra Dudi instructed officials to speed up work at religious places coming under the tourism department in Pune district on the background of the Kumbh Mela which will be held in Nashik in 2027.

District collector Dudi asked officials to develop Astavinayaks, and Vadu Budruk among others. (HT)
District collector Dudi asked officials to develop Astavinayaks, and Vadu Budruk among others. (HT)

Dudi held a meeting with officials of the tourism department on Friday.

“Thousands of people from pan India are expected to visit Nashik in 2027. It is expected that tourists will visit nearby places including Pune. So, speed up work at tourist and religious places. If there are any issues related to land acquisition take help from local officials.”

He asked officials to develop Astavinayaks, and Vadu Budruk among others.

Follow Us On