Home / Cities / Pune News / Sub-divisional officer booked for bribery

Sub-divisional officer booked for bribery

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 25, 2023 11:05 PM IST

ACB Pune region has booked a sub-divisional officer of Water Resources Department Pune for accepting a bribe of ₹3.5 lakh on Friday, said officials

PUNE: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Pune region has booked a sub-divisional officer of the Water Resources Department Pune for accepting a bribe of 3.5 lakh on Friday, said officials.

ACB Pune region has booked a sub-divisional officer of the Water Resources Department Pune for accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5 lakh on Friday, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ACB Pune region has booked a sub-divisional officer of the Water Resources Department Pune for accepting a bribe of 3.5 lakh on Friday, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Tulshidas Ashru Andhale (57) posted at Bhama Askhed Irrigation Project at Karanj Vihire in Khed tehsil.

As per the complaint filed by the developer, the accused stopped him from carrying out development works on his land in Khed tehsil citing floodline criteria prescribed by the irrigation department.

The complainant alleged that the accused demanded 7 lakh to allow levelling of his land. Post negotiation, it was decided to pay 3.5 lakh to the accused at a petrol pump near Modi Baug on Ganeshkhind road on Friday.

The ACB officials laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Shivajinagar police station have registered a case and inspector Sandeep Varhade is the investigation officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out