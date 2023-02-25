Sub-divisional officer booked for bribery

PUNE: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Pune region has booked a sub-divisional officer of the Water Resources Department Pune for accepting a bribe of ₹3.5 lakh on Friday, said officials. ACB Pune region has booked a sub-divisional officer of the Water Resources Department Pune for accepting a bribe of ₹ 3.5 lakh on Friday, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Tulshidas Ashru Andhale (57) posted at Bhama Askhed Irrigation Project at Karanj Vihire in Khed tehsil.

As per the complaint filed by the developer, the accused stopped him from carrying out development works on his land in Khed tehsil citing floodline criteria prescribed by the irrigation department.

The complainant alleged that the accused demanded ₹7 lakh to allow levelling of his land. Post negotiation, it was decided to pay ₹3.5 lakh to the accused at a petrol pump near Modi Baug on Ganeshkhind road on Friday.

The ACB officials laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Shivajinagar police station have registered a case and inspector Sandeep Varhade is the investigation officer.