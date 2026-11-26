A 45-year-old woman was killed and her daughter-in-law injured in a leopard attack while harvesting paddy in Bhoirwadi village in Junnar taluka around 1.30 pm on Wednesday. The incident coincided with a review meeting chaired by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik in the Wadgaon-Talegaon area, nearly 100 km away, where measures to address rising human-leopard conflict were among the issues discussed. According to information from the Forest Department, the two women were working in a paddy field when a leopard attacked Bhimabai from the front as she bent over to harvest the crop. (HT) more

The incident has surprised forest officials as the area has not previously reported such attacks.

The deceased has been identified as Bhimabai Bhoir (45), while her daughter-in-law, Ashwini Bhoir, sustained minor injuries to her legs and other parts of her body. She is stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Narayangaon.

According to information from the Forest Department, the two women were working in a paddy field when a leopard attacked Bhimabai from the front as she bent over to harvest the crop. Based on pugmarks and other signs found near the body, officials suspect that a female leopard accompanied by cubs may have been involved.

Assistant conservator of forests Smita Rajhans said the attack had come as a surprise, as the area was not known for human-leopard conflict. Unlike other parts of Junnar, where sugarcane plantations provide leopards with hiding places and movement corridors, the immediate vicinity has no extensive sugarcane cultivation.

“It is surprising that such an incident has occurred in this area. Livestock attacks are also not commonly reported here, and there is no significant sugarcane cultivation nearby during this period. We need to inspect the location to understand the circumstances under which the attack took place,” Rajhans said.

Following the attack, the department began precautionary measures, including installing cages and deploying thermal drones to monitor leopard movement. Officials are also tracking pugmarks and other signs of animal activity to establish whether a female leopard and her cubs are present in the vicinity.

Rajhans said she would visit the village and meet the injured woman at the hospital to assess the situation. Surveillance is expected to be intensified based on the findings of the field inspection.

The attack has brought renewed attention to human-leopard conflict in the Junnar Forest Division, particularly in areas where such incidents have not been reported previously.

Forest minister reviews Pune Forest Circle’s functioning

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik chaired a review meeting of the Pune Forest Circle in Wadgaon-Talegaon on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Vivek Khandekar, principal chief conservator of forests, Social Forestry Department, Maharashtra; Ashish Thakare, conservator of forests, Pune Circle; and Jayarame Gowda, deputy conservator of forests (Education and Training), among other senior officials.

Naik stressed the need for new measures to address growing human-wildlife conflict in the state. He also emphasised generating employment through the Forest Department, increasing revenue through eco-tourism and other schemes, and exploring opportunities such as carbon credits.