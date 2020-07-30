RPF arrests man with marijuana worth ₹2.4 lakh

cities

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 01:10 IST

Railway Police Force (RPF) nabbed a man, who was carrying marijuana worth ₹2.4 lakh, from Kalyan railway station and handed him over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

NCB Mumbai received information about a suspect who boarded 02617 Mangla Express around 1pm and informed other railway officials about the same. Following this, RPF officers at Kalyan started a search in the train.

According to RPF officers a suspect was noticed on the platform with a luggage and upon checking, they found six packets each of two kg of marijuana worth around ₹2.4 lakh.

An RPF officer said, “The suspect, Salim Aayub Shiekh, 38, revealed that a person from his vicinity, named Hafis, gave him the bag near Kalyan station and that he was paid ₹10,000 to deliver the consignment. We have handed him over to NCB.”