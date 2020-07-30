e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / RPF arrests man with marijuana worth ₹2.4 lakh

RPF arrests man with marijuana worth ₹2.4 lakh

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Railway Police Force (RPF) nabbed a man, who was carrying marijuana worth ₹2.4 lakh, from Kalyan railway station and handed him over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

NCB Mumbai received information about a suspect who boarded 02617 Mangla Express around 1pm and informed other railway officials about the same. Following this, RPF officers at Kalyan started a search in the train.

According to RPF officers a suspect was noticed on the platform with a luggage and upon checking, they found six packets each of two kg of marijuana worth around ₹2.4 lakh.

An RPF officer said, “The suspect, Salim Aayub Shiekh, 38, revealed that a person from his vicinity, named Hafis, gave him the bag near Kalyan station and that he was paid ₹10,000 to deliver the consignment. We have handed him over to NCB.”

top news
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor
Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In