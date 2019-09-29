State, central agencies working in tandem to check drone use: Punjab DGP

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:47 IST

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Saturday said state and centre agencies are working in a coordinated manner to check arms smuggling through drones, the new modus operandi adopted by Pakistan-based terror outfits.

On the sidelines of a meeting in Patiala of special DGP Prabodh Kumar, four additional directors general of police (ADGPs) and all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to review security arrangements, the DGP said, “The agencies are on an alert after a nexus of smuggling arms and ammunitions through drones across border was unearthed.

On the failure of the Border Security Force (BSF) in detecting such incidents, Gupta said, “I cannot comment on it, but the first line of defence has taken all measures to keep tabs on such infiltrations in future. The BSF director general took stock of security arrangements and held a meeting with top officials to draw a strategy to deal with illegal smuggling of arms. I have also held with border range police officials to keep tabs on the situation.”

Security has been beefed up and they will not allow anyone to disturb law and order situation in Punjab, he added.

In the meeting, the district police chiefs briefed their seniors about security arrangements and law and order situation in their areas.

