Home / Cities / Tamil Nadu: Explosion occurs in firecracker factory in Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu: Explosion occurs in firecracker factory in Virudhunagar

ANI |
Mar 06, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Police officials have rushed to the spot. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

A sudden explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Monday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The District Collector of Virudhunagar V P Jeyaseelan confirmed the explosion.

Police officials have rushed to the spot. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Further information is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu explosion
tamil nadu explosion
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out