Teen boy arrested for burning three bikes

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 01:00 IST

A 19-year-old, who allegedly torched three bikes parked in front of a police beat chowky below Waghbil bridge, was arrested on Tuesday.

Mohammad Sunovar Anwar Sayyad, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was drunk when he torched the three bikes, including two police bikes. The police, however, were left red-faced as he committed the crime outside the chowky without being caught.

The complaint was registered by a resident Pramod Tayade, 38, who parked his bike outside the chowky at 2.30am on Tuesday.

Kishore Khairnar, senior police inspector of Kasarvadavli police station, said, “Tayade returned at 3.10am to find that his bike and two with other bikes were burned. We started searching the area for a suspect and came across Sayyad. He was roaming suspiciously at Kasarvadavli. We brought him for questioning.”

Sayyad had recently come to Thane to look for work.

“On Tuesday, he was drinking and sat near the bikes parked below Waghbil bridge. He saw petrol leaking from the tank of one of the bikes. He lit a matchstick and tossed it at the bike without realising the consequence. When a fire started and flames started burning down the bikes, he panicked and ran from the spot.”

The police have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 01:00 IST