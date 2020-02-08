e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Thane hotelier gets extortion call from gangster

Thane hotelier gets extortion call from gangster

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A hotelier here has lodged a police complaint alleging that he received extortion threats from fugitive gangster Suresh Pujari, police said on Friday.

The complainant is a resident of Balkum and runs a bar-and-restaurant at Wagle Estate in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said.

The complainant received several calls from Pujari between January 30 and February 3, which he did not attend, it was stated in the complaint.

Pujari then allegedly sent him a threatening text message demanding Rs 50 lakh, senior inspector Rajkumar Kothmire said.

When the complainant ignored his message, the fugitive gangster contacted the manager of the hotel owned by the complainant, he added.

According to the police, Pujari procures contact details of his targets from local sources and sends his henchmen to collect extortion money.

A case under section 384 (extortion) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered at Shri Nagar police station, city police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.

The anti-extortion cell of the Thane crime branch is probing the case, she added.

top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
India offered, says Jaishankar on evacuation of Pak students in Wuhan
India offered, says Jaishankar on evacuation of Pak students in Wuhan
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Anil Ambani to pay $100 mn in conditional order for Chinese banks: UK court
Anil Ambani to pay $100 mn in conditional order for Chinese banks: UK court
US offers $100 mn to China, other countries impacted by coronavirus
US offers $100 mn to China, other countries impacted by coronavirus
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities