Three swine flu cases confirmed, total count at 10 for season

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 19:55 IST

Gurugram Three cases of swine flu were confirmed by the health department in the district this week, taking the total count of positive cases to 10 for the season, said officials. The number of suspected cases of H1N1 influenza, cases of which usually begin around October and last till March, has also increased to 20 this season.

Officials of the district health department said all the three patients were hospitalised and treated for the virus, which primarily affects the respiratory system. Seven of the affected patients are aged below 30, as per data.

However, officials said the number of cases has been lower this year and it is unlikely that the number will rise drastically. “Trends usually suggest that H1N1 sees a large jump only in alternative years. So far, the virus seems controlled and it is unlikely cases will increase with the change in weather over the next few weeks,” said Dr Ram Prakash Rai, district epidemiologist.

The number of H1N1 cases between October 2018 and March 2019 was the highest in the last three years, at 89. The number of deaths due to complications arising from the disease too had touched five, the highest in the last five years.

To prevent a repeat of the high numbers this season, the state health department had, last November, educated district officials on methods to control the spread of the disease, through a letter. “There is a large threat of H1N1 spreading in the state and certain steps need to be taken to prevent it,” the letter had stated.

Officials said isolation wards were created and those living around swine flu patients were also given medication to control the spread of the virus.

However, officials have cautioned people with symptoms of high fever, breathing difficulty, body ache and chills to immediately consult a doctor.

According to data with the health department, in 2018, no positive case of the disease was reported in the district. This number was six in 2017 and nine in 2016.