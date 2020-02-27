Two army men held for duping job aspirants

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:11 IST

LUCKNOW The Special Task Force (STF) arrested two army men on Thursday for allegedly duping youth by promising jobs in the army.

The FIR was lodged at Cantt police station recently by an army aspirant Jheenak Chauhan, who was allegedly duped of Rs 1.69 lakh by the duo, said STF officials.

Subsequently, the STF investigated the case and arrested two army men Rohit Kumar Pandey and Ranjeet Singh, both posted in Lucknow.

“They have been booked for fraud, issuing threat and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said an official.

The duo used to roam around the Army Hospital where army aspirants are sent for medical test and assured aspirants jobs in the army.

“The accused never helped anyone get the job – they only assured selection. And when some aspirants came on the merit list, they claimed it was due to their effort and asked for money,” said Vishal Vikram Singh, officiating SSP (STF), in a press communiqué.

The victim Jheenak Chauhan had made it to the merit list. The duo asked him for more money, and when Chauhan did not oblige, they threatened that they would not give back his original documents, said a cop.