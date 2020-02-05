Two arrested for honey-trapping businessman

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:16 IST

Noida: Two people, including a woman, were nabbed by the Sector 39 police Wednesday for allegedly honey-trapping a businessman and then duping him of ₹1 lakh. The money was later recovered by the police.

The suspects were identified as Dhirendra Kumar (35), a labour contractor from Kannauj, and Shivani Gautam (25), a resident of Gurugram. Three of their accomplices, including an ex-serviceman and two women, are on the run and a search is on to arrest them.

According to police, Dhirendra and one of the women were known to the victim who is a money lender. Police said in the past, he had given loans to both of them on two occasions.

“On Tuesday night, the suspects called him to a farmhouse allegedly owned by the other male suspect in Greater Noida on the pretext of returning him the loaned amount. According to statements of suspects, they drugged him and then clicked objectionable photos and videos of the victim with a woman,” deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Sankalp Sharma said.

They then blackmailed him and threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and then went on to demand ₹5 lakh from him.

“Finally, the amount was brought down to ₹1 lakh. The victim asked his son to bring the money to the farmhouse and he was allowed to go only after they got the money on Wednesday morning. The money was also recovered from the arrested suspects,” Sharma said.

Police, however, were unable to recover the objectionable videos and photos and suspect that it is with the other accomplices who are on the run.

“So far, this is the only case that has come to our attention. We will know more when the rest of the suspects are nabbed,” the DCP said.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s son, the suspects were booked at the Sector 39 police station under sections 384, 388 and 342 of the IPC.

The suspects were nabbed from the Sector 37 crossing based on the tip-off. They will be produced before a magistrate on Thursday.