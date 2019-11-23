e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Two more held for Muktsar man’s murder

The 27-year-old was found dead near the Bathinda bypass on morning of November 21

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Saturday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man who was found dead near the Bathinda bypass in Muktsar town on Thursday morning.

Those arrested are Arshdeep Singh and Kartar Singh. Jagsir Singh and Sarbjeet Kaur, who were arrested on Friday, were produced in a local court which sent them to two-day remand.

The body of Rajeev Kumar (27), a local resident, was found with multiple wounds.

Rajeev’s family said he left home on Wednesday evening and did not return.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, the police registered a case against four persons under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police had also recovered the weapon and bike purportedly used in the crime.

“Jagsir Singh had an affair with Sarbjeet Kaur. He had suspicion that she was also having an affair with Rajeev. Then he thought of killing Rajeev. He along with his friends and Sarbjeet killed the victim with sharp-edged weapons,” Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajbachan Singh Sandhu said on Friday.

top news
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities