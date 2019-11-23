Two more held for Muktsar man’s murder

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:11 IST

Police on Saturday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man who was found dead near the Bathinda bypass in Muktsar town on Thursday morning.

Those arrested are Arshdeep Singh and Kartar Singh. Jagsir Singh and Sarbjeet Kaur, who were arrested on Friday, were produced in a local court which sent them to two-day remand.

The body of Rajeev Kumar (27), a local resident, was found with multiple wounds.

Rajeev’s family said he left home on Wednesday evening and did not return.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, the police registered a case against four persons under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police had also recovered the weapon and bike purportedly used in the crime.

“Jagsir Singh had an affair with Sarbjeet Kaur. He had suspicion that she was also having an affair with Rajeev. Then he thought of killing Rajeev. He along with his friends and Sarbjeet killed the victim with sharp-edged weapons,” Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajbachan Singh Sandhu said on Friday.