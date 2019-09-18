UP minister says region will overtake Gurugram in development

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The state minister in-charge of Gautam Budh Nagar and cabiner minister Jai Pratap Singh on Wednesday said the region would move ahead Gurugram in development and economic activity once the Noida International Greenfield Airport project at Jewar becomes operational. The UP government has fast-tracked the project so that work can progress as per the stipulated timeline.

“We have acquired 745 hectares of agricultural land from farmers for the development of the airport along the Yamuna Expressway. When this project is set up, the region will overtake Gurugram in development and economic activity due to world-class connectivity,” said Singh, who was addressing the media on the day the state government completed two-and-a-half years in power.

The government aims to start work on the airport next year, if a developer is finalised by November-end. The Gautam Budh Nagar is acquiring remaining land for the project from farmers. The project, with a budget of ₹20,000 crore is expected to become operational by 2022-23.

Singh said the government has taken all measures required to create a conducive environment for industrial growth in the state.

“Our government has fulfilled promises made to farmers, improved the education system, completed Metro projects, created anti-Romeo squad to beef up safety for women and created a single-window system for industrialists to get smooth clearances to set businesses up in the state,” Singh said.

He said the airport project would encourage industrial growth and develop defence corridors, furthering job creation in the state.

“We have organised investor summits to invite international or national businessmen to set up units in our state because job creation and industrial development is a priority,” Singh said.

On being asked why the state government has not taken effective steps to address issues faced by homebuyers who are failing to get flats in delayed projects he said, “Our government has taken all required steps to address this issue faced by homebuyers. Some cases are in litigation in different courts, some builders are in jail and some issues are being addressed as per law.”

On Shahberi village in Greater Noida, where the city authority has roped in the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi to conduct a safety audit to identify illegal buildings in the locality, the minister said the government will decide on action after the audit report is submitted.

