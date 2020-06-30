Woman raped by occultist in Greater Noida, case lodged

cities

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:12 IST

A 20-year-old married woman who was allegedly raped by an occult practitioner in Greater Noida on Monday morning on the pretext of ridding her of ‘negative energy’.

The suspect, identified as Pappan, was later booked by Rabupura police on a complaint by the woman’s husband.

The husband of the woman has told police that the incident took place after the couple decided to visit the occult practitioner to seek solutions for some of their problems.

“We had gotten married in February, but things seemed off from the starting. She often turned very aggressive and some unexplained things started happening at home. It seemed like she was under the influence of some spirit. So we got in touch with an occult practitioner to help her out,” said the husband.

He also said that the suspect had visited the family at their home four days ago, taken Rs 5,000 from them and had asked them to bring the woman to his village, a few kilometers away.

“When we went there on Monday around 11am, he took us to a field nearby and asked us to taste some ash, which was probably laced with a sedative. Both me and my wife lost consciousness after that. When I woke up, my wife recounted her ordeal to me after which we confronted the man. He in turn threatened to kill us. We then reported the matter to the police,” said the husband.

Based on the man’s complaint, a case was registered at the Rabupura police station against the suspect under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officials said that a search for nabbing the suspect is underway.

“The incident happened yesterday and we have filed an FIR. A medical examination has been ordered for the woman. The couple allege that there were fed some sedative mixed in ash. A probe in the matter is going on,” said Vineet Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station.