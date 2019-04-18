Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP and Congress to fight in Karnataka’s Bidar

Voting for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. The results will be declared on May 23.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 18, 2019 17:56 IST
New Delhi
Bidar Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Bidar Profile,Karnataka General Elections 2019
Pune, India - January 17, 2019: State election commission and Their Pune district officials organised a public awareness drive about VVPAT machine at many places around the city. People gathered in large numbers at J M road to see the demonstration of the same in Pune, India, on Thursday, January 17, 2019. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The BJP and Congress have been winning the Bidar parliamentary constituency in Karnataka alternately since 1999.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramachandra Veerappa represented the seat from 1991 to 2004, when he died. In the by-poll, Congress’ Narsingrao Suryavanshi won the seat. Senior Congress leader Dharam Singh was successful from the seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections only to be unseated by the BJP’s Bhagwanth Khuba in 2014.

Lingayats are a dominant vote bank in the constituency, one of the 28 in the southern state, but Muslims also wield a considerable influence in the constituency.

Voting for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Bidar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bidar

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: Bhagwanth Kuba (BJP), Eshwar (Congress), SH Bukhari (BSP)

Sitting MP, party: Bhagwanth Kuba, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 92,222

Runner up name, party: N Dharam Singh, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 959,384

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 59.93%

Number of women voters in 2014: 761,808

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,896

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 17:56 IST

