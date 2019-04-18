Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP and Congress to fight in Karnataka’s Bidar
Voting for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. The results will be declared on May 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 18, 2019 17:56 IST
The BJP and Congress have been winning the Bidar parliamentary constituency in Karnataka alternately since 1999.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramachandra Veerappa represented the seat from 1991 to 2004, when he died. In the by-poll, Congress’ Narsingrao Suryavanshi won the seat. Senior Congress leader Dharam Singh was successful from the seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections only to be unseated by the BJP’s Bhagwanth Khuba in 2014.
Lingayats are a dominant vote bank in the constituency, one of the 28 in the southern state, but Muslims also wield a considerable influence in the constituency.
Voting for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. The results will be declared on May 23.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
Here are a few details about the Bidar Lok Sabha seat:
State: Karnataka
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bidar
Polling date: April 23
2019 candidates: Bhagwanth Kuba (BJP), Eshwar (Congress), SH Bukhari (BSP)
Sitting MP, party: Bhagwanth Kuba, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 92,222
Runner up name, party: N Dharam Singh, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 959,384
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 59.93%
Number of women voters in 2014: 761,808
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,896
First Published: Apr 18, 2019 17:56 IST