Home / Cricket / The Real ‘A’ Team: Ajinkya Rahane hails ‘wonderful’ NCA staffs; drops big update on hamstring injury
cricket

The Real ‘A’ Team: Ajinkya Rahane hails ‘wonderful’ NCA staffs; drops big update on hamstring injury

Ajinkya Rahane took to Twitter to share the update, where he shared photos of him with others and labelled them as “The Real ‘A’ Team”.
Ajinkya Rahane poses for photos with NCA staffs(Twitter/ajinkyarahane88)
Ajinkya Rahane poses for photos with NCA staffs(Twitter/ajinkyarahane88)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 06:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Ajinkya Rahane on Monday thanked the members of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, who helped him recuperate from his hamstring injury. The former Test vice-captain, who led India to a sensational Test series win against Australia, took to Twitter to share the update, where he shared photos of him with others and labelled them as “The Real ‘A’ Team”.

The right-handed batter had sustained while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. The injury took place in KKR's second-last match at the league, following which Rahane was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

In an interview with PTI earlier in June, Rahane had discussed in length about his injury. "That (injury) was really unfortunate. But my rehab is going really well. I am recovering really well. I was in Bangalore (at the NCA) for nearly 10 days and I am going there again for my rehab and recovery. It's been on track," he had then said.

Also Read | 'Big question marks over Virat if...': Ex-England captain sends strict message to struggling Kohli after flop T20 show

"So right now my only focus is on getting better. Get fit as soon as possible and be on the field. I am not sure (when) I will be able to get (fully) fit, it is expected to be around 6-8 weeks but at this moment it is about taking one day at a time, one week at a time," he added.

Rahane last featured in the Indian side during the Test series against South Africa, which India lost 2-1. He then accumulated 133 runs from seven matches while playing for KKR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ajinkya rahane
ajinkya rahane
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out