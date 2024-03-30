Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to name India's T20 World Cup squad in last week of April: Report

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee will likely name India's final 15 for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies in the final week of April, when the first half of the ongoing IPL 2024 will end. The cut-off date for the submission of teams for the World Cup, as set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is May 1. However, every team will get the opportunity to make only one change in their initial squad till May 25. Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar address a press conference(ANI )

According to a PTI report, BCCI will pick their squad at the end of the first half of the league stage in IPL 2024 so that the selectors have all necessary information on the form and fitness of each player picked. The report further added that the players, whose team fail to make the IPL 2024 playoffs, will leave for the USA early in a bid to get acclimatised with the conditions in America.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The Indian team will be selected some time during the last week of April, the time by which the first half of IPL will be over and national selection committee will be in a position to assess form and fitness of the contenders," the senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"The first batch of cricketers will leave for New York immediately after the end of the league stage of IPL on May 19. Those players, whose teams won't qualify for the final four will be going early, like it happened during WTC finals last year," the source added.

Besides the 15-member squad, the Indian contingent, like the rest of the participants in the T20 World Cup, will carry a few stand-by players as well to avoid logistical nightmare in case any player from the main squad incurs an injury or has to withdraw from the event owing to unforeseen circumstances.

The PTI mentioned that the four-member selection committee are actively following the proceedings in IPL 2024 and are even going to the venues for a select few matches.

It is learnt that there has been no instructions given to any of the Cup hopefuls about workload management as these two months they are under the franchise's control.

"Obviously, if any centrally contracted or targeted player gets injured, his case will automatically come under the purview of the NCA's Medicine and Sports Science team.

"Also for the centrally contracted players and targeted players , the S&C coaches and physios need to keep NCA in loop. But when players are contracted with franchises, BCCI can't dictate how many matches they will play. As far as bowlers are concerned, it is only four overs," the source added.