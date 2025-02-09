Axar Patel laughs after dropping a sitter; Hardik Pandya crestfallen; fielding coach T Dilip's reaction can't be missed

India all-rounder Axar Patel, on Sunday, dropped an easy catch during the second ODI match of the three-game series against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. But while he could only smile at the missed opportunity, bowler Hardik Pandya was left crestfallen, and so was the rest of the Indian camp. Axar Patel's reactions after dropping an easy catch

It happened on the final ball of the sixth over after England got off to a flier, having opted to bat first. Opener Ben Duckett took an aggressive route against the Indian attack, smashing 34 runs in the opening 24 balls he faced in the innings, en route to his sixth career fifty in the format. Fellow batter Phil Salt, who played second fiddle in the partnership, scoring just six runs in the first 11 balls he faced, looked to break free from the shackles as he took the aerial route against a shorter delivery from Hardik.

India captain Rohit Sharma had Axar stationed at third man and hence the team looked certain to get their first breakthrough in the powerplay. The all-rounder did set himself up to take the easy catch, but the ball bounced off his hands and fell on the ground. The India camp was left gutted, while Hardik was left shocked. He threw his hands in the air in disbelief, before falling to the ground. On the other hand, India's fielding coach T Dilip, who was walking near the boundary ropes, could only helplessly look on with a smile as the camera panned towards him.

“Even the best of fielders can drop catches. But there it is. It was a simple catch, but the ball bounced out. There's no explanation for that,” said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on commentary after one of the replays on the dropped catch.

A few minutes later, Axar was seen laughing at his own missed opportunity after one his teammates (which was not shown by the broadcasters) gestured towards him.

Former India cricketer Murali Kartik added: “He has put on a smile, but he must be seething inside, hoping the ground to swallow him.”

Varun Chakravarthy strikes first for India

England soared to a 75-run opening stand in the powerplay, en route to which Duckett scored his fifty. However, following the celebration, debutant Varun Chakravarthy drew first blood for India as he removed his former KKR teammate Salt for 26 off 29. The England batter miscued the flighted delivery as Ravindra Jadeja accepted the dolly at mid-on.