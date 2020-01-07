BBL 2019-20: Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Renegades by six wickets

cricket

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:25 IST

Perth Scorchers defeated Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Simonds Stadium here on Tuesday. Chasing 176, Scorchers got off to a solid start as Josh Inglis and Liam Livingstone put on a 102-run stand for the opening wicket.

The opening partnership was broken by Richard Gleeson in the 11th over. Gleeson removed dangerous-looking Livingstone (59). Mitchell Marsh then joined Inglis at the crease. Inglis smashed a half-century and the duo put on 26 runs for the second wicket.

ALSO READ: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League, Highlights - As it happened

However, Kane Richardson came back in the attack and dismissed the well-settled Inglis (51). Marsh (21) and Tim David (16) played vital innings in the run chase. Cameron Bancroft and Ashton Agar remained unbeaten on 24 and 1 respectively to propel the Scorchers to victory.

Earlier, Renegades did not start well and lost two wickets in quick succession. However, Sam Harper’s knock of 73 runs brought Renegades on track. Harper was dismissed by Mitchell Marsh in the 16th over.

ALSO READ: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers - Full Scorecard

Beau Webster played a furious innings lower down the order to propel Renegades to 175. Webster remained unbeaten on 59 runs.

Jhye Richardson scalped three wickets for Renegades in his full quota of four overs.

Liam Livingstone was adjudged as the player of the match.