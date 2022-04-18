KKR Predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022: 2 changes likely for Knight Riders as 30-year-old overseas star set for return

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming for a strong return when they face the Rajasthan Royals in Match 30 of the 2022 Indian Premier League on Monday. The side had faced a 7-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an uninspiring performance, and the KKR would eye a quick return to form against the Sanju Samson-led side. In the game against SRH, the Knight Riders missed the services of their England star Sam Billings and the team management would be hoping for his return to the XI in the game tonight.

As the KKR aim to register their fourth win in the season, let's take a look at their probable XI.

Ajinkya Rahane The India senior is likely to return to the XI if Sam Billings is fit to play in the game against RR. Aaron Finch, who had opened alongside Iyer in the previous game, had failed in his maiden outing for KKR as he was dismissed on 2.

Venkatesh Iyer is likely to return to the XI if Sam Billings is fit to play in the game against RR. Aaron Finch, who had opened alongside Iyer in the previous game, had failed in his maiden outing for KKR as he was dismissed on 2.

Shreyas Iyer Shreyas may not have been among the consistent run-scorers in the tournament but he has played at a strike rate of nearly 140. The KKR captain would now be aiming to score big when he faces the Royals.

Nitish Rana Nitish Rana had scored a brisk half-century during the game against SRH and has scored at a strike rate of 141 so far in the tournament.

Sam Billings Billings had missed the previous game but he would likely be returning to the XI, considering he is fit. He will replace Sheldon Jackson in the wicketkeeper's role.

Andre Russell Andre Russell seems to be returning to his brutal best with the bat and was key to the side's strong finish in the game against SRH. Russell had remained unbeaten on 49 off 25 deliveries in the innings.

Pat Cummins Pat Cummins may have leaked runs at an economy rate of over 11 in the tournament so far, but his incredible half-century knock in his first game of the season for KKR makes him a strong option in death overs with the bat.

Aman Khan Aman Khan had replaced Rasikh Salam in the game against SRH and is likely to retain his place in the XI.

Sunil Narine The bowler has been the most economical among all players for the Knight Riders so far, conceding at 5 runs/over in the season.

Umesh Yadav Umesh had made an excellent start to the season but his performances have faded over the past couple of games. Regardless, the India senior would be aiming to make a bright comeback when he faces Royals.

Varun Chakravarthy The spinner would look to forget his outing in the game against SRH when Rahul Tripathi smashed him around the park. Chakravarthy had registered figures of 0/45 in 3 overs.