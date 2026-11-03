Mitchell Santner acknowledges Kohli-Rohit threat, says New Zealand must find a way to stop India's top order

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to India's ODI setup has added to the anticipation surrounding the New Zealand series. The two stalwarts enjoy huge followings, and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner expects their presence to draw sizeable crowds, as was the case during the T20I series. Mitchell Santner expects Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to draw big crowds during India’s New Zealand tour. (PTI)

The ODI series opener takes place at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Wednesday. When asked whether the strong support in the stands made the occasion feel like a home game for India, Santner admitted that the atmosphere was certainly noticeable.

“A little bit, but I think, you know, it draws the crowds, and I expect that to be the same with Rohit and Virat being here," the New Zealand skipper said ahead of the first ODI.

The two veterans have been in fine form, with both scoring centuries in the recent ODI series against the West Indies. Rohit amassed 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75 and a strike rate of over 115, including a century and a half-century. Kohli, meanwhile, scored 168 runs in three innings, headlined by a magnificent unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls in the opening match while chasing a target of 296.

Neither has shown signs of slowing down, and with the 2027 ODI World Cup less than a year away, their experience and run-scoring ability remain vital to India’s batting line-up.

Santner also dismissed any doubts about Kohli (37) and Rohit’s (39) age, pointing out that both continue to perform at the highest level. Having watched the duo over the years, the New Zealand captain is well aware of the threat they pose.

“We know how good they are. I guess they’re getting on, but they’re still playing very well… I’ve seen it for a long time.”

"Kohli an anchor for India" Santner knows that containing India's top order will be one of New Zealand's biggest challenges in the series. The Black Caps captain highlighted Rohit's attacking approach, Kohli's role in holding the innings together and Shubman Gill's form, adding that his team would need to bowl consistently well and build pressure rather than rely on a single plan.”

“I guess we’ll try to stop them pretty early in every game, ideally,” he said.

“Their role is to go pretty hard at the top, set up a good score in the middle and then let their power come in at the end. Teams have tried to go short at Rohit before, but he hits those for six now. Kohli is obviously an anchor for them. Shubman’s been outstanding as well. It’s just good balls for a period of time, build pressure in one-day cricket," he added.