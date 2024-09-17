Pakistan head coach's bold BGT 2024/25 prediction, backs Australian quartet: ‘Red-hot India playing good Test cricket…’

Veteran pacer and Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie has backed the Australia bowling quartet to end India's decade-long winning streak in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Aussies have an incredible test record at home, but they have failed to pass the Indian hurdle in over a decade. Since the 2-0 win at BGT 2014-15, Australia have failed to beat India in a Test series and lost to them twice at home in 2018/19 and 2020/21. Indian captain Rohit Sharma interacts with his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins.(PTI)

The Asian Giants have stamped their authority over Australia in the last four BGT - twice under Virat Kohli's leadership (2016-17, 2018-19) and one each under Ajinkya Rahane (2021) and Rohit Sharma (2023).

The two teams will lock horns once again later this year, it will be the first time since 1991-92 that they will take on each other in a five-match Test series in BGT 2024-25.

The former cricketers have started making predictions for the mega Test series, which will be crucial for the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Gillespie, who was part of Australia's several memorable wins over India in the past, has backed the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to do the job for the hosts alongside ace spinner Nathan Lyon.

“I will be backing them to do the job. They are the best bowlers in the country. I think their records speak for themselves. This quartet is the best possible bowling attack that Australia can put out in the park,” Gillespie told Fox Sports.

However, the veteran Aussie pacer admitted that India have been red-hot and played dominant cricket in Test format in the recent times.

“They are red-hot, they are playing some good test cricket for a while now. Even though they have beaten Australia in recent times. I think Australia have a chance to beat India this time around,” he added.

‘Didn’t mind the idea of Steve Smith opening the innings’

Meanwhile, Australia will be without David Warner at the top of the batting order as the left-handed batter has announced his retirement from international cricket. The Aussie team management has tried Steve Smith in the opening slot after Warner's retirement, but the move hasn't worked well for them. But Gillespie still feels Smith can do a good job in the opening position.

“Players like David Warner are pretty tough to replace. I didn’t mind the idea of Steve Smith going up in the order. I have a feeling that he might have slot back in the middle order to bat at 4,” Gillespie said.