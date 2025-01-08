Pakistan stadiums incomplete, preparations for Champions Trophy 2025 in jeopardy; PCB dismisses concerns

The preparation of the three host stadiums in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy is in jeopardy as the construction work runs behind schedule just five weeks out from Pakistan’s first marquee ICC event in nearly 30 years. Pakistan's Interior Minister and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, center, and Pakistan Cricket Board officials arrive to visit the Gaddafi Stadium upgradation work in preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, in Lahore, Pakistan.(AP)

Construction work is ongoing at the National Stadium in Karachi, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the ICC increasingly worried about the status of the stadiums and preparing to send out a taskforce for a status check and to plan for potential contingencies.

A Times of India source revealed: "It is a very disappointing picture. All three stadiums are far from ready and it's not renovation or refurbishment, but proper construction which is underway. There is so much work left with seats, floodlights, facilities and even the outfield and playing surfaces.”

The PCB was working with a deadline of December 31 to prepare the three stadiums, with the handover date to the ICC of February 12 already looming. With plenty of contention from India and the BCCI already forcing their games to be moved to the UAE, Pakistan already face pressure to ensure things proceed smoothly.

The source dug further into reasons for the delay, and pointed out the ongoing issues. "The weather is not ideal for construction and finishing work to happen at a rapid pace. At Gaddafi, even the plaster work isn't completed yet. And most of the time is taken by finishing work because we are talking about dressing rooms etc. They just can't be random rooms/enclosures for an ICC event.”

‘It’s a no-brainer…'

Pakistan last hosted a major international tournament in the 1996 World Cup, and has already been dogged by problems to their stadiums. The ICC is also wary of the situation, hoping not to repeat the logistical disappointments faced in the USA during last year’s T20 World Cup.

“ICC has a checklist which needs to be met. National Stadium has decided to not completely finish the new enclosure because there is no time," further explained the source.

Speaking on the likelihood of the tournament being moved at the eleventh hour if the stadiums aren’t prepared in time, the source stated "It's a no-brainer on what would happen if PCB misses deadlines and venues don't meet ICC checklist. Tournament can't be played at semi-ready venues. The next week will give more clarity on the future but PCB and ICC together need to pull off a miracle.”

PCB releases statement

However, the PCB was quick to extinguish any concerns, drafting a press release that clarified that the stadiums are well on their way to being prepared by the time of the new January 25 deadline.

The PCB also announced that the upcoming tri-nation series involving Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa will also now be hosted in Lahore and Karachi to help the stadiums get ready for the Champions Trophy. The tri-series was originally slated to be held solely in Multan.

The PCB confirmed that the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be ready in time for the inauguration at the end of January, with the ground receiving a significant capacity boost. Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is facing more minor changes and is expected to be ready soon.

“The PCB is fully committed to ensuring that all venues are ready to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and other international matches,” read the press release. “With over 250 workers laboring day and night to meet the 25 January deadline, the PCB is confident that the upgrades will elevate the fan experience and uphold Pakistan’s reputation as a premier cricketing destination.”

The ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin with a group stage game between hosts Pakistan up against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19.