Ranji Trophy Round 4 headturners: Urvil, Pradosh slam double centuries in big wins for Gujarat and Tamil Nadu

The fourth round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season came to an end on Thursday. Once again, a multitude of performances across batting and bowling caught the eye. Here, we look at some of the head-turning exploits from players usually not so used to the spotlight on them. Urvil Patel scored his maiden double hundred. (BCCI Domestic - Screengrab)

Urvil Patel Urvil Patel, who scored the joint-fastest IPL fifty, off 13 balls, earlier this year for Chennai Super Kings, played a blinder of an innings in the Gujarat-Kerala match at Ahmedabad in Group C. Batting at No.6, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed his maiden first-class double century as Gujarat declared their first innings on 534/9. Patel remained unbeaten on 210 off 227 balls, with 17 fours and six sixes. The bowlers did the rest as the home team beat Kerala by an innings and 64 runs.

Pradeep Dadhe and Tanay Sanghvi In another Group C game, 32-year-old Maharashtra medium pacer Pradeep Dadhe took seven wickets to help his side to a 10-wicket win over Bengal. Playing at Eden Gardens, the Bengal team put up a tame batting show and scored 143 and 186. Dadhe was the best bowler from both teams and exploited the bowling-friendly conditions. After winning their first three games, Bengal were indeed stunned by Maharashtra, who registered their second win of the season.

However, Tanay Sanghvi, 26, was rightly chosen Man of the Match for Maharashtra. First, batting at No.8, he scored an unbeaten 60 to help his team to an important first-innings lead, before returning figures of 3/60 and 2/59 with his medium pace, contributing massively to his side's win.

Anikethreddy Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad played out a thriller in Group B. The latter chased down 259 with one wicket in hand. It would not have been possible without Anikethreddy, who came into bat at 198/8. When Aelgani Varun Goud got out for 55 in a massive blow to the home team at Secunderabad, Hyderabad still needed 39 to win. Anikethreddy showed great composure in such a tense situation and guided his team to victory. The 26-year-old scored 39 not out off 56 balls and hit one four and two sixes. Earlier in the game, he had also taken five wickets across both innings with his left-arm spin and contributed 32 with the bat in the first innings.

Sridam Paul In another Group B match, Tripura stunned former champions Saurashtra. At No.5 and No.4, Sridam Paul scored 86 and 50 as Tripura beat Saurashtra by 133 runs to register their first win of the season in four games, having tasted three defeats before. On a bowling-friendly wicket at Agartala, the 24-year-old showed great composure against a superior Saurashtra side, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that his performance with the bat greatly impacted the outcome of the match.