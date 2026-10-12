Sudip Gharami, Abishek Porel give Bengal vital first-innings lead

Sudip Gharami and Abishek Porel struck classy centuries to help Bengal seize control of their Ranji Trophy group league match against Delhi on Monday. Bengal's Sudip Gharami celebrates his half century as Abishek Porel, left, looks on during the 2nd day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Delhi (PTI)

At stumps on the second day, Bengal were 304 for three, with a first-innings lead of 64. Porel was unbeaten on 114, alongside Gharami, whose 122 not out marked another chapter in his increasingly remarkable relationship with Kalyani.

Neither hundred was entirely free of fortune. Porel, who is out on bail after being arrested on rape charges in August, was dropped at first slip, while Gharami survived a missed stumping chance by Anuj Rawat.

Delhi’s bowlers were too generous once the pitch flattened under the hot, humid conditions, conceding runs through misfields, inside edges and a conspicuously porous slip cordon. Their defensive fields offered Bengal’s batters plenty of encouragement to turn a difficult morning into a comfortable afternoon.

Yet Delhi had begun with genuine intent. In the second over, Simarjeet Singh extracted awkward bounce from a short delivery that struck Abhimanyu Easwaran on the back of the head after the Bengal opener took his eyes off the ball. Easwaran, characteristically unflustered, recovered to accumulate runs with the restraint of a seasoned opener.

At the other end, debutant Ankur Paul looked nervous until a single got him off the mark. Against Simarjeet in the following over, however, he revealed why Bengal had backed him, driving, punching and cutting with a confident, unusually low bottom-hand grip. Navdeep Saini soon exposed the limits of that early promise. Getting the ball to angle in and cramping Paul for room, Saini forced a checked cut that produced a weak edge to second slip.

Gharami proved the ideal partner for Easwaran in rebuilding the innings. He read the field quickly, adjusted his stance and trusted the ball to come to him. Their partnership added 64 before Easwaran edged Divij Mehra through to Rawat while attempting to use his front pad to shield the bat. Delhi strengthened their position by removing Sudip Chatterjee for eight, leaving Bengal with work to do if they were to make their first-innings total count.

Porel, meanwhile, began patiently. He reached lunch unbeaten on one, having faced 14 deliveries. The contrast between that cautious start and what followed would define his innings.

By the time he returned, the surface had baked for more than three hours. There was occasional uneven bounce, and some deliveries skidded through, but lateral movement was scarce. Delhi’s spinners -- Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen and Ayush Doseja -- appeared intent on finding turn with almost every ball rather than using the conditions to create doubt. With defensive fields compounding their lack of penetration, Gharami and Porel began to dictate terms.

Porel was the more adventurous, cutting and pulling anything marginally short. He reached his half-century from 70 balls; Gharami, from 76. The innings could have taken a different twist had Sanat not dropped Porel off Badoni at first slip, a straightforward chance.

Bengal were largely unperturbed otherwise, the second session brought 109 runs in 25 overs without a wicket. Bengal moved into the lead within 60 overs, and Delhi’s hopes of making their total of 240 competitive were fading.

Gharami reached three figures from 170 deliveries, his 14th boundary taking him to his 10th first-class hundred. More striking was the venue. The boy from Naihati had now scored three consecutive Ranji Trophy centuries at Kalyani: 299 against Andhra in the 2025-26 quarter-final, 146 against Jammu and Kashmir in the semi-final, and now an unbeaten hundred against Delhi. Few grounds have inspired such sustained dominance.

Porel’s milestone was more tortuous. He spent about 20 minutes on 99, the wait stretching as the occasion caught up with him.

By the 77th over, Bengal had passed 300. At stumps Gharami remained unbeaten on 122, Porel on 114, and Delhi were left searching for answers on a surface offering diminishing assistance.

For Bengal, the unbeaten 199-run partnership was an emphatic assertion of control.