Ravindra Jadeja’s ton shows his polish as a genuine Test batter

In the previous Test Ravindra Jadeja played in England, the fourth game of this series at The Oval, questions were raised over why he was promoted ahead of Ajinkya Rahane in both the innings? Yes, the left-hander always got important runs when the team needed, but was not a specialist batter while Rahane also had copybook technique and controlled stroke-play. The debate didn’t stop despite India’s win for a 2-1 lead before Covid halted the series.

Ten months on, Jadeja scored a brilliant hundred in the first innings of the fifth Test at Edgbaston. He not only rescued his team, but also batted in a manner that would make any top-order player proud. He was so sure where his off-stump was, which is particularly important in seaming conditions in England. Of course, there were cover drives and on drives along the ground that took the breath away as he hit 104 to help India reach 416 all out on Day 2. It is Jadeja’s third Test century, and second this year.

Also Read | Watch: Kohli's priceless reaction after Jadeja reaches century against England

The beauty of the all-rounder’s batting is that he adjusts as per the situation, batting at a different tempo each time. There are enough examples of that in this series itself.

While batting with Rishabh Pant during their 222-run partnership on Friday, he was content to play second fiddle. As Pant batted freely, he focussed on playing a tight game to give his partner all the assurance. At the end of the day, he had worked his way patiently to 83 off 163 balls with 10 fours. On returning in the morning, Jadeja was ready to take his chances, finishing with 104 off 194 balls with 13 fours.

He had started the series with an 86-ball 56 in the first Test, but was unrecognisable in the second Test, taking 120 balls to score 40 as he looked to build on the platform set by openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

In the first Test at Nottingham, his 56 was second highest score of the innings, helping India go from 145/5 to 232 before he was out. India finished on 278. In making 40 in the second Test at Lord’s, which India won, he was the last man out after helping stretch the total to 364, having come in at 282/5.

His previous highest score in England came at the Oval in 2018 when he struck a superb 86 to help India recover from 160/6 to 292 in the first innings. It was his breakthrough innings, convincing the then team leadership including skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri of his value as a Test batter.

His temperament was never in question, neither was his staying power as his Ranji triple centuries show. With Jadeja, it is how he has continued to improve his skills.

The assured hundred, third in his career and first overseas, on Saturday was a reminder of how his game has evolved from that of a batter with shot selection issues to one who became very good at that but run-making was still about hitting lofted shots and the cut and flick. He was connecting with the sweet spot, but it was the sort of run-making associated with lower-order batters.

This century had a touch of class, made in testing conditions. And he looked like a genuine middle-order bat.

Proof that he has taken his game to another level came two Tests ago when he toyed with the Sri Lanka attack on way to 175* in Mohali. In that innings, he had put to shade the rest of his teammates for the sheer ease of his run-making.

It’s his improvement as a batter that has kept a bowler of the calibre of R Ashwin out of the playing XI, former coach Shastri said while doing TV commentary on Day 2. He should know, having goaded Jadeja to take his Test batting more seriously on that 2018 tour.

