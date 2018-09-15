Steve Smith ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Dani Willis

Former Australian cricket team skipper Steve Smith tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Dani Willis in Sydney on Saturday.

The 29-year old posted a picture of his marriage on Instagram with the caption - “Today I got to marry my best friend. What an absolutely incredible day. @dani_willis looked unbelievably beautiful.”

Smith met Willis, who has studied law and commerce at Macquarie University, during the first season of the Big Bash League and the cricketer proposed atop the Rockefeller Centre in New York in 2017.

It has been a tough year for Steve Smith as he, along with his deputy David Warner, was banned for one year while young opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months for their involvement in the ball-tampering episode was that rocked cricket fraternity during the Cape Town Test earlier this year.

While Smith is barred from playing international cricket, he has been playing in multiple T20 tournaments around the globe while he serves his 12-month suspension.

The former Australia skipper appeared for Toronto Nationals in the Canada Global T20 but was forced to return home from the Caribbean Premier League after suffering an abdominal strain.

Smith scored 185 runs at an average of 26.4 in seven innings in the CPL.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 17:38 IST