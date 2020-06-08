Uttarakhand unlock guidelines: Hotels can reopen but guests can’t visit tourist places

dehradun

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 00:27 IST

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday evening issued unlock guidelines for hotels, homestays, religious places and shopping malls to reopen in the state from June 8.

The guidelines issued by state chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh allowed the hotels and homestays to open but prohibited them from taking bookings from visitors hailing from 75 high-load Covid-19 cities across the country. It also bars hotels and homestays in the containment zones and in the jurisdiction of Dehradun municipal corporation (DMC) from reopening.

According to the guidelines, the cleared hospitality establishments will not be allowed to take bookings from customers of high-load Covid-19 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow and others.

The guests from non high-load Covid-19 cities will, however, have to stay for a minimum period of seven days. They will not be allowed to visit public places and tourism spots outside their hotel. The homestays and hotel managements have been directed to take undertaking from their guests to that effect. The violators would be booked by police, the guideline says.

The state also allowed the religious places to open from 7 am to 7 pm with necessary precautions. Places of worship in containment zones and those falling under DMC will not be allowed to reopen.

The pilgrims from outside the state will not be allowed to visit these religious places of worship till further orders.

Any decision on restarting the much revered Char Dham Yatra will take the views of Char Dham Devasthanam Board and the respective district administrations into account.

According to the guidelines, restaurants and shopping malls, with the exception of those in containment zones and under DMC, will be allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm with necessary precautions.

The restaurant management has been asked strictly to maintain a record of all the customers and waiters serving the tables with proper date and time.

In the case of shopping malls, the mall management needs to submit an undertaking of adherence to the SOPs to the administration before reopening. They will also have to ensure that only 50% of shops in malls open on any given day. Apart from this, the concerned district administrations along with the mall managements have been tasked to regulate the number of visitors.

Uttarakhand has so far reported 1,355 Covid-19 cases in the state.