Ajay Maken quits as Delhi Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi accepts resignation

Senior Congress leader and party’s Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken resigned from his position on Thursday citing health reasons.

Party sources said Maken met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening to hand over his resignation, which was accepted. He had earlier voiced his wish to resign from his position because of deteriorating health but his resignation was not accepted by the party high command then.

“After the 2015 Vidan Sabha elections, as the Delhi Congress chief, I have received a lot of love from Delhi Congress workers, the media covering the party and from our party head Rahul Gandhi ji. In these difficult times, it was not easy. I thank you all for everything,” Maken tweeted on Friday morning.

A senior leader of Delhi Congress said it is likely that former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit will take over the position and work towards strengthening the party’s prospects in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections of 2020.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 08:50 IST