Covid-19: Paperless ticket project launched in Delhi’s buses

delhi

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:39 IST

The transport department in Delhi on Wednesday started on a pilot basis a provision for contactless ticketing, with all buses on route number 473 which connects Badarpur with Anand Vihar ISBT for three days, said state’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

Currently, buses in Delhi are operational but with restrictions — not more than 25 passengers at any given point of time. Each of these passengers have to be seated.

All conductors were given online training to assist commuters, during the three-day pilot run by a team of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi, said Gahlot. He also added that the aim of the initiative is to minimise physical exchange of cash and tickets between commuters and conductors, in the light of the Covid pandemic.

The passengers have to scan QR codes on their mobile phones during the travel through a mobile application designed for the purpose. The required fare can be paid through Google Pay and other UPI-based payment systems supported by the mobile application.